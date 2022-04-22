15 hours ago

The founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has outlined a distinction between drinking alcohol and getting drunk.

According to the church leader, whereas the Bible is not against Christians taking alcoholic drinks, the bible admonishes boozing.

“Let us be clear about the distinction between drinking alcohol and boozing. When you booze from alcohol consumption the erratic behaviour you are likely to show is something that does not please God. But when you drink and you are not getting yourself drink, nobody can stop you or accuse you of sinning,” he stated in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show.

Rev. Bempah was responding to a statement made by the Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah who had stated earlier on the show that one cannot claim to be Christian and not take in alcohol.

“No Christian can claim he or she does not drink alcohol. He (Jesus) did not say you should drink and booze but drink to remember him,” Mr Jumah stated.

Affirming Mr Jumah’s position on Christians drinking alcohol not being a sin, Rev. Bempah said “When you read the bible you realise Jesus did not condemn alcohol when he came to earth. Because at a wedding he prayed for water to turn into wine, it was not Fanta or Coke.”

“If someone says it is wrong to booze from consuming alcohol I understand. But I don’t agree with whoever says drinking alcohol is a sin. For me Owusu Bempah it is hard to see me booze from drinking or see me drinking at all. It is very hard. I don’t like it but it doesn’t mean I will judge someone who drinks alcohol,” he added.