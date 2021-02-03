31 minutes ago

A private legal practitioner, Sylvester Assan has described as fatally wrong and preposterous, the advice by the Presidential adviser on health to the public that marriages could be held in the comfort of their homes as long as all COVID-19 protocols are observed.

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare was responding to concerns by a section of the public on the ban on marriage ceremonies in Churches despite the fact that Church service itself holds. The media, both traditional and new media have been discussing the new rule amidst confusion since its announcement by the President in his 23rd COVID-19 address to the nation.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Dr. Nsiah-Asare said marriage ceremonies could be held in homes, as long as the 25 maximum number of persons treshold is respected.

“We are not saying you can’t have marriages. You can go to the house of your family or the girl’s family and then get married. Make sure you don’t have a large crowd there to cause any problems for us, and you follow the protocols.”

However speaking on the same programme, the lawyer stated that “This is purely about the law. It is fatally wrong and preposterous to say that you can have your marriage at home and I want to say that to celebrate marriages and weddings at home, if that is customary or traditional marriage at home then there is no problem with that but if that marriage is to be done under the ordinance or what people call church marriage or under the marriage officers certificate, then that marriage cannot be done at home."

“You cannot have a Christian marriage in the home. If you have that, it is a blessing of the traditional marriage and that can be done anywhere. But if you want to call it a church marriage or marriage officers certificate as sanctioned under the Marriage Act, or where people want the church to give them a marriage certificate through the court, then that kind of marriage cannot be done in the privacy of your home. He added.

He further advised that the wedding ban should be imposed properly in order not to push people to commit an illegality.

Suraya Alidu Malititi