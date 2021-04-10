3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Mrs.Ophelia Mensah Hayford has applauded her predecessor for his massive developmental projects initiated within the constituency.

“When you get to Parliament you will see that lobbying for developmental projects in Parliament is tough and not easy to grab”, she confessed

Mrs. Mensah Hayford made the revelation when she inspected her predecessor’s uncompleted projects including 250-capacity boys dormitory for Abeadze State College Senior High school.

According to her, she is praying to have opportunities to secure more developmental projects for her constituency to fulfill all the pledges made to them prior to the December 7, 2020 polls.

Mrs. Mensah Hayford said she is seriously working to address the challenges facing the Abeadze State College Senior High School including infrastructure, teachers and girls’ dormitory, dining hall and classroom blocks to ease the classroom stress of the students.

She used the opportunity to thank chiefs and people of Mfantseman Constituency for the massive support they gave her during the 2020 general elections.

The Headmistress of the School, Madam Hagar Blay applauded the late MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Mr. Kwansah Hayford as well as the current MP and wife, Mrs. Mensah Hayford for the construction of the ultra-modern boys’ dormitory for the students.

She disclosed that, there is no classroom block for the form one students but the school has no option than to use Freeman Methodist old classroom blocs as temporal structure for them

According to her, the school has only a 12-unit classroom block which is already occupied by the continuing students, adding that, the school is converting some of the corridors to classrooms for the students.

Source: mynewsgh.com