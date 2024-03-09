2 hours ago

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has urged Ghanaians to reconsider taking prophets and prophecies more seriously following the death of Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Ampontuah Kumah.

According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, it remains true that the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie had prophesied about some danger around the late MP.



He stressed that the prophecy required the cooperation of the deceased and his family to have averted the incident, in this case, death.



“I heard you speaking to Prophet Nigel Gaisie earlier and what he said is right. In fact, he has said a lot and if Ghanaains and all of us will listen and take some lessons from it, it will help all of us because it is exactly what it is.



“Prophet Nigel Gaisie saw everything and went ahead to take some measures but unfortunately things didn’t turn out right because I believe that if he had the opportunity of meeting with him (John Kumah), what happened wouldn’t have happened,” he told host of Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Friday, March 8, 2024.



Owusu-Bempah noted that as a prophet, he hadin the past seen similar prophecies about dignitaries including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, adding that the cooperation of the vice president and his associates led to the reversal of any impending calamity.

According to him, the police directive against 'fear and panic' prophecies rather hinders the work of God’s prophets in helping to save personalities who may well be in danger of future events.



John Kumah was pronounced dead on Thursday, March 7, 2024, while being transported from Kumasi to Accra for onward travel to Germany for medical attention over an unknown condition.



Following his death, a video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s December 2023 watchnight service has resurfaced on social media.



Gaisie is heard making pronouncements about a certain Deputy Minister for Finance.



According to his prophecy, the said deputy minister could ascend to the highest seat of government if he could navigate impending threats against him.

"I saw a Deputy Minister of Finance, if he can take care of himself, I see him at the highest height of government, but they want to attack him.



“If he can take care of himself, in the next years, God will help him and I saw him at the seat of government, but they have ganged, they have sat down, they want to crash him, a deputy minister of finance," Prophet Nigel Gaisie declared without mentioning a specific name.



At the time of the prophecy, Ghana had two deputy finance ministers in the persons of John Kumah and Abena Osei-Asare.



Nigel Gaisie since the death of John Kumah has since posted a message on his Facebook and admitted in radio interviews that he was referring to the late MP and Deputy Minister for Finance.