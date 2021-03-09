1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says it is wholly appropriate that Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is the Speaker of Parliament at a "crucial period" in the history of Ghana.

Delivering the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament Tuesday afternoon, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Bagbin has all the qualities to be the Speaker having started as a Parliamentarian on January 7, 1993 and served in all Parliaments since 1993.

Eulogizing Mr Bagbin in his introductory remarks, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Bagbin has varied experience of serving as an MP since 1993, a minister of state, "one of the three wise men in a previous [Mahama] government, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament [Jan 7, 2017 - Jan 6, 2021] and now finds himself, in this elevated position of being the third most important person in the governance structure of our country."

"It is wholly appropriate that at such a crucial period in the history of our country, my senior in Parliament and I should work together for the wellbeing of the Ghanaian people", President Akufo-Addo said.

He wished him well in the discharge of the duties of the high office of Speaker of Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed the hope that a "narrow and parochial party interests" would not dominate the business in Parliament.