2 hours ago

"There was a time it seemed Ghana had a shadow President," says Kweku Baako after studying various addresses given by the current President and a former President.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has been updating Ghanaians in a live broadcast; often on weekends.

In all, the President has addressed the nation on eight different occasions, even though some believe he (President) is using the Coronavirus scourge as a ruse to campaign for re-election.

Former President John Mahama, perhaps not wanting to be overshadowed, has also taken advantage of COVID-19, to address Ghanaians on similar issues.

As if that is not enough, Mr Mahama oftentimes uses his address to criticize the President's actions and purport to give government suggestions.

This scenario, the Seasoned Journalist believed, created an 'ugly type' of politicization, which made him "uncomfortable".

He said he had a problem with the NDC when they launched their COVID-19 team.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' he added: "there was a time and I’m choosing my words carefully; it seemed we had a shadow President and a parallel administration. It was looking like that and I didn’t feel comfortable with it . . . those things were all politicization; ugly type".