A great heart is required for someone to marry a public figure, according to Sompahemaa Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the wife of Hon.Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame.

Explaining how she responds to news about her husband, Sompahemaa said,” It is not a simple task to be married to a public figure”

While she admits to being hurt sometimes when her husband is insulted, she stated that she has developed a tough skin to enable her to endure it all.

In an interview on Nhyira FM, she shared, “It is not easy to wake up in the morning and see your husband’s name in the news, with people saying all sorts of things. He is precious to my children and me. I am human and I sometimes feel hurt when Ghanaians insult my husband, but I have tough skin to bear it, even though I remain outwardly calm.”

When asked about how she manages being married to a politician, she said that respect and patience are key to their successful relationship.

She emphasized the importance of understanding that marrying a public figure means sharing the individual with the nation.

Reflecting on her parents’ marriage, she stated, “My marriage life has been guided by my parents’ marriage. The respect my mother shows to my father is something I strive to emulate in mine. Marriage is a journey, and it does not follow the same pattern for everyone. You need a strong mind and a big heart to accommodate everything. Sometimes, you do not have to react; just have patience. Give your husband ample time and space to reflect on happenings/matters.

