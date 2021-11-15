2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says the penalty awarded Ghana against South Africa in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday was clear as daylight.

Ghana defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a lone goal to secure the only slot in group G for the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

Many South Africans are livid with the award of the spot kick with some insinuating that the game was a fixed match and have started an online petition urging FIFA for a replay and investigating the Senegalese referee.

Ghana had a penalty after Daniel Amartey went to ground in the penalty box following a challenge from Rushine De Reuck although it appeared soft there was a nudge in the back of the Leicester City defender.

The Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette who was standing just a few meters outside the penalty box swiftly awarded the penalty without any second thought.

According to Ghana captain Andre Ayew, the penalty awarded for the foul on Daniel Amartey was very legitimate and Ghana should have had two more spot kicks.

“It was a clear penalty on [Amartey]. In fact, we had chances to get more penalties and should have been given two more,” Ayew said when asked about the penalty incident during the post-match conference.

The Al-Sadd forward also added that Ghana needed to more after creating a lot of chances against Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“I think we had more clear chances. Yes, it was a tough game but we won this game fair and square. We could have scored more,” he concluded.

Ghana will know their opponents for the 2022 World Cup play offs which will start in March after a draw is held in Deecmber.