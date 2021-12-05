1 hour ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Prosper Nartey Ogum is ruing the penalty decision that was overturned midway through the first half when his side were 2-0 down to King Faisal.

But Zubairu Ibrahim reminded everyone of his striking instincts as he scored barely three minutes into the game after a shot was parried into his path which he headed home to make it 1-0.

Before the 20th minute mark King Faisal were 2-0 up as Zubairu Ibrahim added his second goal in the 14th minute with Kotoko wondering what had hit them.

On the stroke of half time Asante Kotoko thought they had been awarded a penalty but referee Julian Nunoo rescinded his decision after consultations with the fourth referee Daniel Laryea.

Asked about a penalty call in the game, he said, “From where I stood it was a clear penalty. I mean the referee took a penalty, I saw a penalty, the ball hit the hand so I don’t know what decision else he took, he can only explain, I don’t know”

“The ball hit the hand and per the laws of the game when the ball hit the hand in the penalty area is a penalty, he took it only for the assistant one who is far away and the fourth referee to tell him that it wasn’t a penalty. The assistant two move to the line to award a penalty but he said it was not a penalty” he said.

Kotoko are joint top with their rivals King Faisal despite the defeat.