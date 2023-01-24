3 hours ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo has admitted his side toiled before beating lower-tier side Benab FC on Saturday in the round of 32 clash of the MTN FA Cup competition.

He says that it was a difficult game as his side laboured to a 2-1 triumph over the weekend.

Kotoko took the lead with their first real chance of the game as Enoch Morrisson's free-kick was diverted into his own net by Benab defender Isshau Alhassan.

After recess, Benab FC pulled parity through a well-worked goal from the right flank as Mohammed tucked home a cutback to make it 1-1.

The host Kotoko pressed for the winner and it arrived very late in the game through center-back Maxwell Agyemang.

"It was a very difficult game for us. I have about six players who ain't effective at their main positions so I had to make changes to raise a team for the game though they were training with us but injuries also affected our performance."

Kotoko have struggled at times this season as they bid to defend their Ghana Premier League title.