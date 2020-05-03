1 hour ago

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 26: Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda of Ghana makes a save at a header at goal by Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Portugal and Ghana at Estadio Nacional on June 26, 2014 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Former Ghana International Fatau Dauda says he counts among the most luckiest players in Ghana after being a member of the 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil.

Fatau Dauda kept post for Ghana in two games,the 2-2 draw against Germany and our two nil defeat to Portugal in a competition Ghana exited at the group stages.

The veteran goalkeeper believes its a huge honor and privilege to have represented his motherland a feat most revered goalkeepers in our generation never managed.

“Is good to play in the World Cup, sometimes it happens once in a lifetime,” Dauda said in an interview with GTV Sports+

“I was very excited because there were a lot of goalkeepers in Ghana but I had the chance to be at the World Cup.

“Some legendary goalkeepers like Eddie Ansah and Abukari Damba couldn’t get the opportunity to play at the World Cup but I was able to play.”

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper has represented Ghana three Afcon tournaments namely 2008,2013 and 2015.

Fatau Dauda had unsuccessful stint in South Africa with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United before making a comeback to his old club Ashgold helping to win the Ghana Premier League in 2016.

He also kept post for Nigeria's Enyimba Fc but now plays for moneybags Legon Cities Fc.