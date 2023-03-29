50 minutes ago

New Black Meteors sensation Ernest Nuamah has deflected attention from himself following his impressive display on Tuesday for the Black Meteors against Algeria.

He says that it was a team effort that earned them the 1-0 win over Algeria at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The teenager was unplayable on Tuesday when the Black Meteors defeated Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to book a place at the African U-23 tournament in Morocco.

Nuamah was the toast of many spectators as he dazzled and caused a lot of problems for the opposition's defense.

The 19-year-old Nordsjallaend star was making handed his first invitation to the U-23 side in the first leg which was played in Annaba - Algeria last Friday where the match ended 1-1.

He provided the assist for the only goal of the match that was scored by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to book Ghana's place at the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Speaking after the game, Nuamah expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and everyone who supported them, saying, "It was a good game amazing feeling we give thanks to the support everybody who came to support us. I also give thanks to my teammates and everybody who contributed. It was a team play it was not individual and we did it together."he disclosed

Ghana will have the opportunity to play at the AFCON for a place at Paris 2024 after last qualifying for the Olympic games in 2004 in Athens.