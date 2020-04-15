34 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito has narrated the harrowing ordeal he went through while playing in Libya for Al-Ittihad Tripoli.

He says there was constant fighting and the sound and sight of guns between warring factions on a daily basis leaving him traumatized.

Kizito joined the North African side in 2018 after a stellar performance in the WAFU Cup competition the year before from Hearts of Oak as a free agent.

The Ghanaian striker spent a tumultuous one year enduring the scares of his torture before joining Swedish side BK Hacken.

He says life in the war ravaged "Libya was a very difficult period in his career,

Libya is a very difficult country. It is not safe when you play football there. When I went there they said it was quiet. But when I was there it was very difficult. I played there for a season, but they offered me an extension. I couldn't play there because it's not safe. I was only there for one season. I said no to them. Now I think that even they do not play football because it is war in Libya”, Kizito said while speaking to the Football Channel.

He added, “After we trained or played matches, I went straight back to the hotel. I didn't go out if it wasn't because we were training. I ate and slept in the hotel. So I did nothing but train and play matches. That's what I did”.

The Ghanaian striker now plays for Falkenberg FF after joining from BK Hacken.