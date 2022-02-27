6 hours ago

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu was impressed with his side's performance in their 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak on Saturday at the El Wak Stadium.

The phobians took an early lead through an Isaac Mensah header in the 12th minute and only a late goal from Osman Amadu denied Hearts all three points.

Maxwell Konadu who is yet to lose to Hearts of Oak in any competition since he started his coaching career was impressed and said its his side's best performance this season.

Speaking in his post match presser, the former Asante Kotoko coach was impressed with his side's performance.

"It was a good game. The boys implemented all that we worked on. The focus and determination was great. We were patient and finally got the last minute goal."

"I am impressed though we wanted to win this game. We gave our best and I think this is one of our best performances this campaign.,"

"It's not about me is about the team. The record still stand and I am happy but credit to the entire team. I have no secret but I believe in hard work and togetherness." He concluded

Legon Cities will travel to Tamale to face RTU in their match day 19 clash.