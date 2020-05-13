1 hour ago

On loan Strasbourg striker Abdul Majeed Waris says it was premature to have abruptly ended the 2019/2020 French Ligue 1 season with ten games remaining.

The French government declared that no sporting activity will go ahead due to the devastating novel coronavirus and its effects on the nation.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced there will be no sporting activities in the country until September

Authorities of the league were forced to abruptly end the season declaring league leaders PSG winners while Toulouse and Amiens relegated.

The Ghanaian striker says it was a good move but thinks it was perhaps too early to have arrived at that decision.

"For me, looking at the amount of deaths, people losing their loved ones, people losing their families, you can always work when you have good health. I think it’s good to cancel the league but maybe it’s too early to have given the championship up," he told Get French Football News.

"They can suspend it, then maybe when we have a solution then we can play the remaining games and then continue into the new season," he added.

"Because if you look at some of the big clubs, they play every three days. When there is progress in terms of the virus. then we can play the remaining games and then start a new season straight away because I think we would be fit to go."

Waris scored twice and made an assist in the six games he played for his new side before the coronavirus induced break and the subsequent abrupt end of the ligue 1.