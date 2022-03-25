2 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingson says that Ghana will triumph over Nigeria later this evening when the two sides meet in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

He says that Ghana will struggle due to the change of the technical team compared to Nigeria who chose continuity over change.

Ghana ditched Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac after a dismal showing at the AFCON but Nigeria maintained Austin Eguavoen despite a round of 16 exit.

The two fierce rivals will meet first on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on 29th March, 2022.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the Right to Dream Academy coach admitted that form does not matter in these matches and believes Ghana will beat Nigeria.

"Ghana-Nigeria games are very tough. Looking at the squad, Ghana will struggle especially because of the total change of the technical team," he said.

"Such games, form doesn't matter. It will be tough but I strongly believe we will beat Nigeria," he added.

Ghana will be seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time whiles Nigeria will be looking to make it a seventh World Cup appearance since 1994 having missed out only once in 2006.