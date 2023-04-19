49 minutes ago

Pollster Ben Ephson has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama will have it difficult winning the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, the former president will most certainly win the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress but will face a bigger challenge in winning the presidency.

“Mahama will win but it is 2024 that will be his problem. Mahama will win the NDC slot, he will win easily but 2024 is going to be his problem,” he stated during an interview on Hello FM.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, the two main leading political parties are set to elect their flagbearers.

In the NPP race, Mr Ephson has predicted a landslide win for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is one of the lead contenders.

In an interview with Onua TV in early April, Ben Ephson said Dr Bawumia will go ahead to win the presidency if he is elected the flagbearer of the NPP.

“If Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.

“The Muslims have now noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mate,” he asserted.

Source: GhanaWeb