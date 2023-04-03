1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Constitutional, Parliamentary, and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has raised doubts about the implementation of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (anti-LGBTQI bill), which Parliament is considering.

According to Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim Central, even though the bill has been finetuned to ensure that it conforms with the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, implementing it will be very difficult if it is passed into law.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on Friday, monitored by GhanaWeb, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) explained that prosecuting LGBTI activities in Ghana will be difficult because these activities are not done in the public.

“This bill tells the public that Ghanaians do not condone LGBTI activities, but from where I stand, I think that the enforcement of this law will be very difficult.

“Because if people are engaging in these activities in their rooms, it will be difficult for them to be dealt with. Unless they come out to say they engaged in these acts, what evidence can you provide for their prosecution?” he said in Twi.

He added that the country already has a law which forbids ‘unnatural carnal knowledge’ and that the house will be considering issues surrounding people of the same sex adopting children, among others.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to debate and pass the anti-gay bill. This is after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament presented the final draft of the, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan Members of Parliament, to the plenary.

Watch the interview below: