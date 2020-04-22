2 hours ago

Ghanaian actor, David Oscar has sung the praises of his colleague, Funny Face.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, David said he is amazed at the manner children interacts with Funny Face on the streets.

He stated that it will take hundred (100) years for Ghana to get another Funny Face.

David Oscar emphasized that the future looks bright for anybody who is loved by kids.

He averred he cannot pretend about the things he has observed about the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor after walking with him for some time.

The actor added that his connection with children is a blessing and he is yet to see anyone in the country who loves kids more than him.

He advised Funny Face to keep on doing what he is known for. David Oscar concluded that Funny Face needs to be celebrated by the nation.

Appreciating the kind words for his colleague, Funny Wrote: “Big ups to man like @davidoscargh .. not all brothers will see da truth and say it .. it rather turns to envy and hate … but for u to speak the truth when u can’t hide from it any longer .. makes me appreciate u more as a real brother .. tanx for being Real.”

Watch the video below.