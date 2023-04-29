2 hours ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has expressed his discontent with some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members who have stated that it's not Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's time to become the flagbearer of the party.

The Vice President is one of the top NPP figures who has made a solid case for running for the position of flagbearer and later for the position of Ghana's next president.

The NPP flagbearer election is set for November this year, and Dr. Bawumia is highly expected to win.

However, some NPP members think that Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency comes at an inappropriate time because, in their words, "it's not his time."

But, while speaking at the launch of an NPP volunteer group, "Digital Ladies for Bawumia" at Nsawam on Saturday, Jon. Annoh-Dompreh said that Dr. Bawumia's opponents who go around saying "it's not his turn" will get the response they deserve in equal measure.

He claims that when conversations about how long the Vice President has been with the NPP circulate, he gets concerned, and vows that he would not stand by while others disparage Dr. Bawumia's numerous accomplishments and years of dedication.

He revealed that Dr. Bawumia had held party leadership positions as early as 2001 and had even led a delegation to foreign nations to conduct negotiations while John Agyekum Kufuor was President.

"There are a lot of people making statements about how long Dr. Bawumia has been with the NPP, and I worry about those issues. Maybe you're unaware, but Dr. Bawumia presided over the delegation that traveled to another country to negotiate for the HIPC in 2001 after President Kufuor took office," he revealed.

He advised the delegates in his area to be welcoming to any potential flagbearer who visits them to campaign. However, he urged them to keep in mind that the "DMB Project" is still on track.