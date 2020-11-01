7 hours ago

Kwadwo Asamoah's future could still continue in Italy with Italian Serie B side Salernitana keen on his signature.

In the last transfer window, the Ghanaian terminated his contract with Inter Milan that had existed from 2018.

Asamoah spent two seasons with Inter Milan after joining as a free agent from Juventus playing very well in his first season before injuries set in during his second.

The first season in Milan (2018/19) was very convincing, with 42 total appearances.

Last year, on the other hand, was more like an ordeal with just 8 appearances under the guidance of Antonio Conte, who already exalted him in his Juventus days.

Asamoah has never recovered sufficiently from knee problems, and the year-end choice came naturally.

After terminating his contract with Inter, the Ghanaian is still free, fully free to calmly evaluate any offers for the continuation of his career.

Who now, for the 32-year-old, as he continues to speak to Italian clubs with Salernitana, a club currently in second place in Serie B, on the trail of the free agent.

The former Nerazzurri could join the Campania region club completely free of charge, thus becoming a hit for the grenade's ambitions.