2 hours ago

Italy has begun screening doctors for signs of coronavirus immunity, but officials admit that the antibody tests may not work.

The northern regions of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna are hoping to issue 'licences' to return to work for people who are shown to be immune.

The blood tests are intended to detect antibodies, the tools which the body creates to fight off an infection and prevent it from returning.

But doctors admit it may be weeks before they know whether the tests are effective. Britain also has an eager eye on antibody tests, but the government says those examined so far have not proved reliable.