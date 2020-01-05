2 hours ago

Authorities believe the crash was unintentional

A motorist drove into a large tour group in the Italian city of Luttach, killing at least six people and injuring others. It was unclear what caused the incident, but authorities believe it was not intentional.

A car ploughed into a group of 17 tourists overnight near a popular ski resort town in northern Italy's South Tyrol province on Sunday, killing at least six people.

Italian police said they believed those killed were Germans part of a tour group in the region. Several others were injured, some seriously.

Authorities said they do not believe the crash was intentional, however, an investigation is underway.

The victims have yet to be identified by police.

Germany's Foreign Office in Berlin did not comment on the incident when asked by DPA news agency for information.

Luttach, a small Italian town near the Austrian border, is a popular spot for skiing and other winter sports.

Around 160 rescuers responded to the scene after the incident.

Last weekend, three Germans were killed in an avalanche in South Tyrol. Five people were under investigation for the deadly avalanche accident.

