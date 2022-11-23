1 hour ago

Head coach of Portugal, Fernando Santos says that his strategy to face Ghana on Thursday in their Group H opener will be the same as how they played Nigeria in their last friendly game.

The Selecao of Portugal defeated Nigeria 4-0 in their last friendly match before traveling to Qatar for the Mundial.

Portugal was rampant on the night and created several goal-scoring chances as they pummeled Ghana's neighbours.

During the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the Euros winning coach says that his strategy against Ghana will be similar to the one against Nigeria.

"In strategic terms, we're going to have a similar Portugal as against Nigeria. The team will be dynamic and creative."

The Black Stars have been handed a tricky group and are clearly the underdogs in a group which contains Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo's men defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their last friendly game before entering Qatar arousing believe and optimism among many Ghanaians.

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.