1 hour ago

Ghana's striker Asamoah Gyan (R) celebrates with midfielder Andre Ayew after scoring a penalty kick the Group D first round 2010 World Cup football match Serbia vs Ghana on June 13, 2010 at Loftus Verfeld stadium in Tshwane/Pretoria. Ghana defeated Serbia 1-0. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / HOANG DINH NAM (Photo credit should read HOANG DINH NAM/AFP via Getty Images)

Ace Sports journalist and communications director for the erstwhile Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah says that it will be chaotic to have Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew in the same team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He says that the pair are not on good terms and having them in the same team will be problematic for the nation as he claims they laugh in public for the cameras but deep down there are feuding.

The 36-year-old Asamoah Gyan signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an interview with the BBC which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

“Another problem is that Dede and Asamoah are not on good terms. Dede is the captain now, if you add Asamoah to the team, it could bring issues. If we are going to send Gyan to the World Cup then we’ll have to speak to both of them. They laugh in public but it's just for the camera.

“We should speak to them for them to appreciate that we’ll be sending them there in the interest of the country. What happened in the 2019 AFCON shows clearly that the two of them are not on good terms. Asamoah Gyan brings good vibes around the team but if he is to go, then we must speak to him and Dede to remind them that Ghana’s interest is supreme," he said.

Ghana has been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea and familiar foes Uruguay.