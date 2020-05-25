1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association is intent on continuing with the 2019/2020 season after holding series of meetings with the Presidential Commission on the COVID-19 pandemic albeit behind closed doors should the ban on social/public gathering be lifted.

Member of the CAF Medical Committee, Dr Prince Pamboe says before the league can resume there needs to be done a comprehensive medical assessment which will cost each club $4,500.

"It will cost a minimum of $150 per player for a comprehensive medical assessment which is a requirement by CAF for all leagues that want to resume. That means $4,500 per club and $81,000 for all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs" Dr. Pamboe told Joy News TV

There has been no football matches since March 15 when government announced a ban on public/social gatherings with the upsurge in coronavirus cases.

The GFA has been engaging various stakeholders through zoom meetings on the future of Ghana football that is currently at a crossroads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana FA President. Kurt E.S Okraku has unequivocally stated that clubs will be grievously affected should the league season be cancelled as they will lose key sponsorship monies from media right holders StarTimes and best player sponsors NASCO.

The GFA has set a deadline of 30th June to announce whether to continue or annul the league.