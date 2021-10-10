4 hours ago

New Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot is delighted to have made his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana in the 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper was preferred in goal ahead of regular second choice Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah and he did not disappoint.

His call up was met with a lot of disdain from many Ghanaians as he plays in the fourth tier of English football and very little is known of him.

People were getting agitated that Ghanaians born abroad stood a better chance of earning a national team call up than players who play in the local league but Wollacot proved his worth.

He made some decent saves and conceded a goal that was from the penalty spot and through no fault of his and even earned plaudits from his coach after the game.

“First of all it was good scouting and when he arrived he proved himself at the training sessions, he really did a great job, he deserves his chance.

“Today he was at the top of his game and I’m satisfied with his performances and I don’t want to praise goalkeepers too much but he really did a good job today.” Milovan Rajevac said through his interpreter.

Jojo Wollacot in a post on his social media pages said it’s a dream come true.

“A dream come true to make my international debut for @ghanafaofficial thank you all for the support”.

