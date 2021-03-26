1 hour ago

Ghana and Vitória de Guimarães defender Abdul Mumin Sulemana says playing for the Black Stars is a dream he hopes to realize someday.

The 21 year old center back is yet to be capped by the Black Stars despite his impressive form for Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães.

According to the defender, he cannot wait to play for the Black Stars as soon as possible.

He made this known in an interview with godfred.substack.com, with the former Right to dream academy gradate saying he cannot wait to play for the Black Stars.

“Representing the Black Stars of Ghana is a dream that I hope it comes true one day” the lanky but strong defender acknowledged.

The center half joined the Portuguese side as a free agent in the summer from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

He is a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy.