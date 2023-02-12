5 hours ago

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has revealed his delight with his side's draw against Bechem United on Friday.

There was nothing to separate both sides in the drab draw that failed to produce a lot of goalmouth action talk of goals.

Home side Bechem United dominated large spells of the first half of the game but were unable to make it count as the first half ended goalless as Aduana Stars were keen to play on the break.

Aduana Stars introduced new signing Hans Kwofie while Bechem United also brought on their Burkinabé international Aboubacar Tilourba but none of these players could change the complexion of the game.

The Ogya boys came in strongly into the game but they were unable to score as the game ended goalless with spoils shared between both teams.

Fabin was delighted with the outcome of the game. He told StarTimes: “Well I think they did their very best. Unfortunately we couldn’t take the few chances that came our way. With a point from this venue I think I’m okay with it…It’s a huge point for us.”