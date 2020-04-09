1 hour ago

Olympics defender Godfred Saka says he is dismayed he never had the opportunity to represent his country at the senior national team level.

At the peak of his powers while playing for Aduana Stars, Godfred Saka managed to play for only the local Black Stars or Black Stars B.

He was part of the CHAN team that represented Ghana at the 2014 Championship were Ghana placed second to winners Libya.

According to the player he feel ashamed and disgusted to have missed out on representing Ghana at the highest level.

Saka helped Aduana Stars to win their two league titles when they gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League and was considered as undoubtedly one of the best full backs in the Ghana Premier League.

"It's a shame I couldn't make it to the Senior National Team (the Black Stars). It makes me feel bad always," he told Sikka Sports.

Godfred Saka spent nearly a decade at Aduana Stars before embarking on a brief sojourn at Enyimba in Nigeria.