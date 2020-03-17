1 hour ago

To counter the fear and panic among Ghanaians due to the coronavirus outbreak, Martha Ankomah is bringing hope to the people with the word of the Lord.



Ghana has recorded 6 cases of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic and that has heightened tensions among its citizens as the president has also ordered the shutdown of schools and suspended public gatherings including church services, as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of the disease.



However, according to Ghanaian actress, as Christians, it is a sin to have any form of fear amidst this outbreak.



“I know there is so much fear in the system because of Coronavirus. We are Christians and as Children of God, we are not made with the spirit of fear. The bible says it’s a sin to fear,” she said in a video shared after church.



Nevertheless, Martha Ankomah added Ghanaians must, however, adhere to the precautionary measures against the pandemic, such as the frequent washing of hands.



“Coronavirus is not our portion, we are more than conquerors,” she concluded her message.



Hear more from the actress in the video below.



