1 hour ago

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has sang the praises of Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi for his recent performances for the club despite his lack of game time and constant position switch.

With a spate of injuries to Chelsea's forward lines, the English born winger has now been afforded much playing time at his favourite left wing position.

The 20 year old winger has only started four Premier League matches all season scoring once and three appearances in the Champions League with two assists.

There was a lot of speculations about the future of the youngster with links of a move to German side Borussia Dortmund but that never materialized.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their 1-0 Champions League win against Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel confirmed he was never going to let Hudson-Odoi leave Chelsea.

“Listen, it was not that we wanted to have him out and suddenly he stayed," Tuchel told the press. "We didn’t let him leave.

"We built our squad and Callum was a piece in that puzzle. He thought maybe it was a tough one to get minutes, it may be easier in another club.

"You can never be sure it’s like this. I told him straight when he asked for it that it was not possible, that we rely on him and he accepts his role."

Hudson-Odoi has featured in both a wing-back and forward role so far this season, another point Tuchel addressed in the conference.

"Was it always fair to let him play as a wing-back? No, maybe not. He had to take this for the team and he did.

"He was always positive. He showed the right spirit. He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side.

"Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team.

"It looks good in the moment.”