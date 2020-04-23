45 minutes ago

Actress Yvonne Nelson believes that people who show off on social media, are those who in reality are 'broke'.

According to her, rich people do not have anything to prove to people so they will not show off their material wealth just to seek approval from people.

She said, “Most people who show off on social media have nothing ... wealthy people usually have nothing to prove to anyone!”

Most Ghanaians believe that showing off your material possessions is a sign of “reaching There”.

These individuals take to social media with every achievement to seek approval from the world that does not really care about what they have.

