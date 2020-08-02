1 hour ago

Actor Prince David Osei says NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama's desire to come back to power is an “insult” to Ghanaians.

According to him, Mr. Mahama has already served the nation well and there is nothing more he can offer Ghanaians.

Besides, the former President's administration was characterized by corruption scandals, hence no need for him to stand for Presidency again; Prince David Osei argued in an interview with host Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM' 'Entertainment Review'.

“His Excellency, the former President has served the nation. He was an Assemblyman, then he became an MP, then he became Minister of Communication if I'm right, Minister of Information as well; then he became a Vice President, then he became a President, then in a space of four years, he's coming back to stand for Presidency; that's what pricks my brain.”

“He's done his part and served the nation. During his regime, a lot of things happened and we've transitioned to another regime; it just makes sense that we see another person. This is the whole hullaballoo and the reason why I said it's an insult to Ghanaians is when somebody says something is an insult, it means...it could be injurious. During his time, that is when we had the Airbus saga. That is when we had the bus branding saga. That is when we had the Akomfem saga. That is when we had dumsor. That is when we had nurses and teachers not being paid for their wages, for their hard work,” he insisted.

Watch full submissions below: