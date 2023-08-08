1 hour ago

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has indicated that the sole reason former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, can confidently discuss the abandoned Saglemi housing project is that none of the NDC members who oversaw the project are currently incarcerated.

Mr. Ahiagbah described the project as scandalous and poorly supervised, warranting the prosecution of those who were responsible for overseeing the infrastructure meant to offer affordable housing to Ghanaians.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ahiagbah said it was shocking members of the NDC, Mr. Mahama in particular, can boldly talk about such a scandalous project as though it was an achievement.

“The only reason the NDC and in particular, former president John Mahama can stand anywhere and point to Saglemi as though it is an achievement is that nobody is in jail as we speak because that project is a scandal. One that we should be angry about and charge at the NDC.”

“The whole thing is a scandal on its own because how do you go take a loan of $200 million to construct over 5000 apartments and end up constructing 1500 yet have expended the entire $200 million.”

“The contract that Parliament approved was for 5000 buildings but what we have there is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 1,500 and former president Mahama revised the contract without reference to Parliament.”

Ahiagbah made the remarks after Mahama rebuked President Akufo-Addo for abandoning the Saglemi housing project for a new national housing project.

Source: citifmonline