1 hour ago

Captain Andre Ayew says the penalty miss against Uruguay in the final Group H game is difficult to accept.

The Al Sadd forward missed a penalty in the 21st minute as his kick was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet following a foul on Mohammed Kudus.

The two-time World Champions went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Giorgio de Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minutes of the game.

“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage, I missed the penalty. It’s difficult to take’’ Andre Ayew told the media in a post-match interview.

‘’We did not get it right but I am very optimistic for the future."

“I am sad but we will try and make it better’’ he added.