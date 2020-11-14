2 hours ago

Public Relations Officer of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto says the decision of the Sports Ministry for Ghana Premier League clubs to play behind closed doors is a slap in the teeth.

He says they are awaiting proper explanation from the GFA as to how this decision was arrived as for months and weeks clubs have been undergoing safety workshop and trainings.

According to Akotoko it is disrespectful and and unfair on the clubs for such a decision to be taken on the eve of the start of the league.

"Hearing the news of playing behind close doors didn't go down with us.

We are waiting for the football association to communicate properly to us because we don't understand." he told Light FM in an interview.

"There have been numerous workshops and seminars about the league and we think it is disrespectful and not fair to call all the games behind closed doors."

Kotoko pursued Justice Blay during the entire transfer window but did not get him and he says the porcupine warriors did not have the cash.

"It's absolutely unbelievable to say that Medeama took an advantage of Kotoko for Justice Blay. They simply couldn't reach our set price and the player stayed. He is happy and training well with us," he added.