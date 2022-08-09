2 hours ago

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was not impressed with the performance of his Ghanaian center-back Mohammed Salisu for the second goal his side conceded.

He says that the defender had an easy choice of clearing Emerson Royal's cross with his right foot but used his left which diverted the ball into his own net.

This is individual quality," Hasenhuttl told reporters afterwards. "Like with the first goal where Kyle [Walker-Peters] is not there to stop the cross. In situations like this normally we cannot concede a goal here.

"It's easy [for Salisu] to clear with the right foot here. This is simply not good enough at this level."

Having initially failed to stop the counter-attack from taking place, the 23-year-old Ghanaian sprinted back to his box and looked like he only had to swipe the ball clear after Emerson Royal's cross fell unthreateningly towards him. Instead, Salisu used his left foot and, off balance, managed to divert the ball into his own net, much to the dismay of his manager.

The saints took the lead in the game through their captain James Ward Prowse but things unraveled very quickly as Spurs descended heavily on the hapless Southampton side.

James Ward-Prowse temporarily silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the opener after 12 minutes.

Moussa Djenepo did well on the left to get away from Emerson Royal and chipped to the edge of the area where Southampton captain Ward-Prowse volleyed home to put the visitors ahead.

Dejan Kulusevski checked back onto his left foot and produced a wonderful cross from the right.

The ball found Ryan Sessegnon who beat Kyle Walker-Peters in the air to head home from close range and make it 1-1.

By the 31st minute, Tottenham had turned the game on its head.

Southampton cleared Heung-min Son’s initial corner, however the ball came back to the South Korean and his cross was smartly headed in by a stooping Eric Dier to make it 2-1.

At the start of the second half, Sessegnon briefly thought he’d bagged a brace, only for the offside flag to deny him.

Tottenham did make it 3-1 in the 61st minute thanks to a helping hand from Mohammed Salisu.

Royal led the breakaway and exchanged passes with Son before his scuffed cross was shambolically put into his own net by Salisu.

Two minutes later, Spurs increased their advantage to three goals.