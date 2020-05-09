1 hour ago

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has shared the excruciating pain he habours in his heart after missing out on the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

The former Hearts of Oak winger was one of Ghana's brightest players during the qualifying phase for the 2006 World Cup in Germany but failed to earn a place in the team for the finals after picking up a red card in the Africa Cup of Nations in that same year, which the suspension extended to the World Cup hence had to miss the tournament.

The then rasta-haired winger unfortunately missed out on the 2010 edition in South Africa after he was excluded from the final squad by coach Milovan Rajevac.

"It was very difficult for me to miss the World Cup even till today when you ask me If I had a happy career I will say yes apart from not appearing in the 2006 World Cup."

"Although a lot could have been done to help me but it never happened" he told Joy Sports in an interview.

"It really hurt me because It is every players dream to play at the World Cup but in all things we should give thanks to God maybe If I had played at the World Cup something bad may have happened to me so am good." he concluded.

He played 41 times for the Black Stars scoring six goals in the process.