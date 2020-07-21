1 hour ago

Leader of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has dispelled social media rumours that he ever secured funding in the form of loans from any defunct financial institution.

Social media users, especially members Bishop Charles Agyinasare from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) took him on following his recent comments about attempts by the government to collapse Ghanaian-owned financial institutions in the wake of the country’s financial clean-up.

They alleged that the pastor had served on boards of such banks including defunct First Trust Savings and Loans Company as well as GN Bank.

But in a statement signed by Apostle Raymond Acquah, the administrative bishop of the church on Monday, July 20, 2020, it described the rumours as “false, ridiculous and mischievous”.

The statement further urged the public “to disregard this failed attempt to malign Bishop Charles Agyinasare.”

Read the full statement below:

FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BISHOP DR CHARLES AGYINASARE

It has come to our attention that some ridiculous and mischievous information is circulating on social media and on some unsuspecting news portals.

It is a known fact that if one dares to speak about the ills of society, attack dogs are readily unleashed to sustain the crippling culture of silence in our dear country.

I am to state on authority that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has never applied for nor secured any loan from the collapsed FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company and the GN Bank.

The allegation is a complete fabrication and is, therefore, false.

For the records, I am to clarify and confirm the following;

1. Bishop Charles Agyinasare was one time Board Chairman of FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company.

2. Bishop Charles Agyinasare NEVER applied for nor ever received a loan from FirsTrust Savings & Loans, either before, during or after his Chairmanship of the Board of FirsTrust Savings & Loans.

3. Bishop Charles Agyinasare or the church he presides over has NEVER applied for nor ever received a loan from GN Bank or FirsTrust Savings & Loans.

We are by this press release urging the media and the general public to disregard the lies and falsehood and ask that those persons circulating such lies and unfounded allegations put an end to it.

We ask the general public to disregard this failed attempt to malign Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

Thank you and God bless us all.

Apostle Raymond Acquah, Administrative Bishop, Perez Chapel International.

Daily Mail GH