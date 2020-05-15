46 minutes ago

Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has highlighted some rippling impact of coronavirus on churches.

He has described as worrying how some weddings and funerals have been put on hold because of the ban on social gatherings.

Rev Opuni Frimpong also disclosed that churches, just like other institutions have been compelled to either lay off some of its workers or cut down salaries

“This whole situation has led to lay-offs and salary cuts. It is even leading to frustration because we have young people who have their weddings with their pastors, now they don’t even know how to go about it. Pastors are worried, young people are worried. We have people who have lost dear ones and want to have the funeral but cannot.”

He has nonetheless called for institutions to properly manage their relationship with the public rather than to complain about lack of offerings.

He said trust, combined with strategic controls and clear communication, is needed in these difficult times.

“Instead of spending all our energies complaining about offerings and not been able to get closer to our church members, let’s think of gathering public confidence. Let’s ask ourselves how we can gain public confidence. I’m a pastor and if someone comes to my church and I hear that he or she has been infected by the virus, I will be sad and worried for the rest of my life,” the former General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana added.

Source: Ghanaweb