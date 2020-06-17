1 hour ago

CAF medical team member and renowned sports medical practitioner, Dr. Prince Pamboe has backed professional footballers who want to have intimate affairs with their partners to properly do so before going into matches.

According to the Sports Physician, the widely acclaimed notion that sex reduces the strength of players is a falsity and so footballers must enjoy sex with their partners before league games.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the former Black Stars team Doctor said it's good for players to have sex before games but was quick to stress that it must be with trusted partners.

“It’s good for players to have sex before games. There isn’t any problem with that if they are doing it right with their wives or girlfriends,’’ Dr. Pamboe said.

“The only problem is that some players get distracted because of the multiple girlfriends they have which turns to affect their performance that is why sometimes they are not allowed to do so”, he added.

On the subject smoking, Dr. Pamboe cautioned players from smoking marijuana or wee, saying it clouds their sense of judgment and make them unproductive.

“Smoking weed does not give a player an advantage on the field. They are not even productive. If a doping test is carried out and it turns positive they can be sanctioned” he stressed.

There has been a notion that sex reduces the performance of footballers while marijuana boosts performance.

But the recent expert posture of Dr. Pamboe has thrown off the notion and many footballers can now engage in the act sex as against Smoking.

The good doctor however cautioned that it must be with their wives as he doesn’t endorse infidelity.