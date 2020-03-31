1 hour ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their final post before they step down from royal duties.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, who will drop the royal from their titles tomorrow after giving up their positions as senior members of the Firm, posted a message to their account this evening.

The couple, who are rumoured to be living in Malibu with 10-month-old Archie, promised to continue their charity work behind the scenes, and revealed they were focusing 'the new chapter to understand how to best contribute'.

Encouraging followers to be strong and positive amid the pandemic, they thanked fans for their support and said they looked forward to 'reconnect soon'.

Source: peacefmonline