1 hour ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Braimah Akambi says that it is Asante Kotoko fans who are calling for the sack of their head coach Samuel Boadu.

According to the board member the club has no appetite to sack head coach Samuel Boadu despite their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak endured a shameful 4-0 drabbing at the hands of little known Algerian side JS Souara last weekend after beating them 2-0 in Accra.

It comes after a similar shocking defeat at the hands of WAC AC in the Champions League some months ago.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM, he says that sacking of the former Medeama coach is not in the thoughts of the club.

“For the coach I can tell you we’ve never discussed him after the defeat to Saoura,people are only making assumptions.

Our mind is not even on taking decisions on whether he should stay or leave, our concentration is on the league. We are out of the game but not out of football."

"Majority of those making these noise are ‘yaanom’(Kotoko fans),serial callers and their sympathizers who have the privilege to sit on radio but we’ve advised our supporters to be focused.

I’m emphasizing that we have never thought of sacking coach Samuel Boadu” he stated.