Human Rights lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu has said it is discriminatory to deny a law student who has passed a call to the bar.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has justified the General Legal Council’s decision to deny one Elorm Ababio, a social media influencer who is widely known as Ama Governor, a call to the bar despite having passed her exam.

Last year, the General Legal Council received a petition against Ms. Ababio’s conduct, causing a temporary suspension of her eligibility to be called to the bar.

But speaking at the 7th annual legal ethics training programme at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Monday, Justice Torkornoo expressed worry over what she described as the fury exhibited by a section of the public regarding their decision.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the lawmaker for Medina stated that the move by the General Legal Council was unfair.

“I think the Legal Council is being unfair to this student; they are actually acting lawlessly when you ask my view in respect of this matter. If I were this student, I would have challenged this in court. Notwithstanding the fact that there is a challenge, It’s the reason why some of us are calling for a review of laws on the General Legal Council, and so on and so forth. Because the Chief Justice making this comment is the Chairman of the General Legal Council.

“So if she chairs the General Legal Council and has direct influence of oversight responsibility on legal education, she is the one taking this decision. If you challenge this decision in the court of law, who is going to appoint the judges? It’s the Chief Justice. How do you get justice in this kind of arrangement?” the lawmaker asked.

The Human Rights lawyer further advised the student to challenge the matter in court and fight for her rights.