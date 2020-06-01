1 hour ago

The National House of Chiefs has appealed to the Electoral Commission to ensure that no qualified Ghanaian is disenfranchised in the upcoming elections as it plans to create a new electoral roll for the polls.

The traditional leaders in a statement said they are concerned about the growing tensions in the country over the register ahead of the polls.

“We want to call on the EC to make peaceful conduct of this year’s general elections its primary objectives. It would require, among others, that no qualified Ghanaian is disenfranchised, and that the elections are free and fair.

“We all have to remember that power is not exercised in a vacuum, and so it would be naïve of anyone to think that a constitutionally created “independent body” has unbridled power. That cannot be the intention of the framers of our constitution.

“We humbly ask for sober reflection, an honest evaluation of our progress as a nation over the past 63 years, and a recommitment by all Ghanaians to the ideals that inspired our founding fathers,” the statement read in part.

The chiefs also raised concerns over the failure of the EC to appear before them despite their invitation.

Below are details of the full statement

We are very concerned about the growing tension in our country, at a time when we are confronted with a lot of challenges – COVID19 pandemic, CSM epidemic, flooding, joblessness —that naturally require that we stick together and work towards finding the appropriate solutions

In the face of these challenges, what Ghanaians need is hope, not fear. But sadly our airwaves are filled with intimidation, and threats of anarchy, mayhem, war…. Our political leaders appear to be more concerned about winning power, than the development needs and the happiness of our people.

Central to the escalating tension is the decision of the electoral commission to compile a new voter’s register. Unfortunately, the EC failed to honour invitations to the national house of chiefs, when our traditional leaders wanted the opportunity to promote dialogue in the interest of peace.

We want to call on the EC to make peaceful conduct of this year’s general elections its primary objectives. It would require, among others, that no qualified Ghanaian is disenfranchised, and that the elections are free and fair.

We all have to remember that power is not exercised in a vacuum, and so it would be naïve of anyone to think that a constitutionally created “independent body” has unbridled power. That cannot be the intention of the framers of our constitution.

We humbly ask for sober reflection, an honest evaluation of our progress as a nation over the past 63 years, and a recommitment by all Ghanaians to the ideals that inspired our founding fathers.

We need to give substance to their claim that the black man is capable of managing his own affairs.

At this time when unimaginable atrocities are being visited on the black man in various parts of the world, we need to work together to strengthen the peace, and create harmonious living conditions at home, so that xenophobic isolation abroad would not be preferred by our people.

As chiefs, we have the responsibility, and the duty, to speak objectively on national issues, and in defense of the national interest.

So at this crucial time, we owe a sacred duty to our people to remind all of us about the “pledge to be faithful and loyal to Ghana, my motherhood”. That is why we are asking all Ghanaians to subordinate individual interest and political party loyalty to the national desire for peace, unity and development.

Signed Togbe Afede XIV, President

Signed Dasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Vice President