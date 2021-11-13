27 minutes ago

Head coach of Zimbabwe Norman Mapeza has warned the Bafana Bafana of South Africa that harsh conditions await them in Cape Coast where they will play against Ghana on Sunday.

Ghana will take on group G leaders South Africa in a make or break clash that will determine who tops the group for the play offs.

As it stands the Bafana Bafana needs just a draw to secure their place while Ghana would require a win with at least a two goal margin.

Head coach of South Africa, Hugo Broos says that they would be committing the biggest mistake if they decide to defend against Ghana on Sunday.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

“It’s not gonna be easy, huh, we went to Cape Coast there, guys, psychologically the guys should be ready,” the Zimbabwe coach said following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa, as quoted by Idiskitimes.co.za.

“It’s not gonna be easy. I hope you find a training pitch there. There’s nothing! It’s not going to be easy. I hope though you find a better place to train, but yoh, it’s terrible.”

The game will come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday at 19:00 hours GMT.