There have been uproar about the way and manner the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief funds have been distributed by the Ghana Football Association with most club owners livid about the sharing of the funds.

Football clubs are among one of the worst hit when it comes to the effects the pandemic has had on Sports in the country.

Most have questioned why national teams who are funded by government and have not been hit by any COVID-19 and other bodies like GHALCA should benefit.

The Ghana Football Association held a virtual meeting with clubs in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday in order to address the numerous problems that has arisen due to how the funds were distributed.

Medeama's Patrick Akoto initially reported that all 18 clubs had agreed to the amount of money given them.

“The 18 Premier League clubs have agreed to accept the disbursement of the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund. The clubs are ready to project a good image of Ghana Football. Meanwhile the Premier League clubs will hold the GFA accountable,” Patrick Akoto, Premier League Clubs Spokesman told Accra-based Angel FM.

It was announced that all 18 clubs have agreed to accept the monies that was allocated them but owner of King Faisal Alhaji Grunzah has debunked the report.

“It is never true we the premier league clubs have accepted the $15,000 from the Ghana FA, they told us they will look the matters and concerns we raised and get back to us,”

He however revealed that: “I suggested the Ghana FA gives we the GPL clubs between the range of $25,000-$30,000 from the FIFA Covid-19 Relief fund." he added.