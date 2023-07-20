44 minutes ago

Promising defender Jonas Jensen-Abbew, who was born and raised in Denmark to Ghanaian parents, has expressed his excitement after signing a three-year contract extension with FC Nordsjaelland.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who came through the youth ranks of the Farum-based club, is eager to gain more experience and playing time in the Danish Superligaen over the next three football seasons.

In his statement to the club's official website, Jensen-Abbew expressed his delight at signing the new contract, a move he had hoped for a long time.

Having spent many years at FC Nordsjaelland, he feels at home and cannot envision playing for any other club at the moment.

"It is really great to sign a new contract with FC Nordsjælland. It's something I've been hoping would happen for a long time, so for it to happen now, it's really nice," the Herlev-born stopper told his club's official website

" I have played in the club for many years now, so I feel very much at home at FC Nordsjælland. I feel so at home here that I couldn't really see myself playing anywhere else, as it is right now, so it's really great that I've extended my contract with FC Nordsjælland."

" I hope that the next three years will offer a lot of playing time and many cool experiences. In addition, I hope that we can continue to fight for the fun places in the Super League, and I am looking forward to playing European football with FC Nordsjælland this year and hopefully for the next few years as well."

Looking ahead to the next three years, the talented defender is hopeful that he will be given ample playing time and opportunities to gain valuable experiences in the Danish top-flight.

Additionally, he is eager to help FC Nordsjaelland compete for higher positions in the Superligaen, and he is excited about the prospect of playing in European competitions with the club in the upcoming season and beyond.

Despite representing the Danish U18 national youth team in the past, Jonas Jensen-Abbew remains eligible to switch his allegiance and represent Ghana on the international stage.

With his continued growth and development at FC Nordsjaelland, he may have the chance to catch the attention of the Ghanaian national team selectors in the future.