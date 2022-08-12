2 hours ago

Former player and coach of Obuasi Ashantigold SC, C.K Akonnor has accused the management of the club of ruining a once vibrant and boisterous club.

The erstwhile Ghana Premier League side has now been demoted to Division Two after they were busted in match-fixing with Inter Allies.

According to Akonnor, how can a club with all these facilities like the miners be playing in Division Two but blames all on the bad management of the club by President, Kwaku Frimpong.

"I felt sad when I heard about AshGold case, not because I have coached them, but I once played and when I returned to coach I was extremely happy," he told Akoma FM.

"But today, it is sad that one of the best clubs to have great facilities and should go down with all these facilities.

"Unfortunately, AshGold has been mismanaged and the people in administration should answer questions," he insisted.

"It's really sad AshGold is going down like this," he bemoaned.

During the last match of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, the Obuasi-based side inflicted a heavy 7-0 defeat on Inter Allies.

After the match, captain of Inter Allies Hashmin Musah who scored two own goals blew the cover of the match fixers claiming that prior to the match a fixed result was agreed and he foiled it by scoring two own goals.

After investigations by the GFA prosecutor, the two clubs involved were demoted to the lower divisions whiles some players and officials were handed bans but the bans of the players have since been overturned temporarily by CAS.